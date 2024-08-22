After three days of constant effort by the divers, they have reached the body of the fifth missing person of the shipwreck of the sailing vessel Bayesian, which occurred on Monday night in Porticello, near Palermo. The fifth body recovered is that of Mike Lynch, the British tycoon who owned the vessel, whose body had already been located yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, the search for thelast missing of the shipwreck, Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. Four bodies were found yesterday, and the fifth was recovered this morning when operations resumed.

The victims of the shipwreck recovered yesterday are Jonathan Bloomer, president of Morgan Stanley International, his wife Anne Elizabeth, the lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada. The two couples of spouses were trapped in the cabins and that is where the divers recovered them and brought them to the surface. With the previous discovery of the ship’s cook, Ricardo Thomas, the total number of confirmed victims rises to six, pending further developments in the search for young Hannah.

The rescue team which is working thanks to the work of 27 divers, including 11 experts in underwater speleology and 8 qualified to use nitrox decompression mixtures for prolonged dives up to 50 metres deep.

The sinking of this super yacht, the Bayesian, over 50 meters long, which occurred in a few minutes, leaves many questions. According to some hypotheses, it could have been a waterspout that caused the tragedy. Giovanni Costantino, founder of The Italian Sea Group, owner of Perini Navi, among the builders of the Bayesian in 2008, expressed his analysis of the shipwreck to the ‘Corriere della Sera’. Costantino described the sailing ship as “one of the safest boats in the world, practically unsinkable”. Not only that, because he also attributed the shipwreck to a series of human errors. For Costantino, in fact:

There is no other explanation. The event in Palermo would not have represented any risk if the maneuvers had been carried out correctly and if circumstances had not occurred that compromised the stability of the ship.

For him, the blackout that hit the ship could have been “caused by water entering on board”. It would have been possible that “the generator or the engine room were flooded”. In practice, the responsibility would fall on the crew, who did not follow safety procedures correctly. “Mistakes were made. There is a huge gap between the arrival of a storm and the loading of water. Preventive measures should have been taken to avoid this situation,” says Costantino.