The Eagles of America they returned to the field of the Azteca Stadium with the wrong foot, falling by a score of 2-0 against the Atlas Foxes. The azulcremas dominated most of the match, however, the expulsion of Viñas and the neglect in the lower half ended up taking their toll.
Here we present the 3 hits and the 2 bugs of American players.
One of the actions to highlight was the save made by the goalkeeper and the Mexican national team William Ochoa, who worked hard to win heads-up against Julián Quiñones.
The attacker defined with a powerful shot, which was deflected by Ochoa’s thigh, to immediately recover from the rebound and send the ball to the corner kick.
The best man of the match was the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo. The midfielder was once again the orchestrator of the game by taking the ball, giving it circulation, sending poisonous passes inside the area and creating luxury plays.
There is no doubt that today he is the soul of the American team, and depending on his mood, the team goes or falls by the wayside.
Another of the footballers who lived a good night was Peter Aquinas. The Peruvian midfielder won all the balls and became a real ‘wall’.
Both in the air and on the pitch, the Andean did things well and was one of those in charge of leading the midfield,
Football player Federico Vinas he was expelled at minute 78′ of the game, after in a soccer action, he fell to the grass with his foot up, leaving the plate in the face of the rival player.
At that time the whistler relied on the VAR to determine the action, and did not hesitate to show the red card to send the Uruguayan footballer to the showers.
Almost at the end, at minute 94′ of the game, the defender Sebastian Caceres, who had played a discreet but reliable game, made a mistake when he wanted to guess the trajectory of the ball in one action, a situation that was used by Ozziel Herrera to put the last nail in the coffin.
