Animals The “mystery reindeer” found in Helsinki, ie the wild deer vasa, is to be returned to nature

In Finland, a rare wild deer was already extinct. In the last two years, more than 40 deer have been restocked in the wild. A total of about 3,000 deer now live in Finland.

High Island It is hoped that the roe deer, which is still being treated at the wildlife hospital, will be returned to the wild, according to Korkeasaari. Director of Animal Care and Welfare Nina Trontti STT informs STT that the possible return of the deer and the measures required by it will be discussed in more detail in the near future.

According to Tront, the majority of animals treated in the wildlife hospital are returned to the wild.

In Helsinki in early January, the most critical days for the advent of the vasa are over. The condition of a brisk animal is still being monitored for any ailments that may be caused by stress.

HS closely followed the wandering of the “mystery reindeer” and the subsequent stages in Helsinki.

On Thursday, it was reported that a deer was confirmed to be a wild deer by a DNA test. At first it was not certain whether it could also have been a mountain deer, or more familiarly a reindeer.

In Finland, a rare wild deer was already extinct. A deer in care at Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital photographed on January 19th.

Still is obscured by how the half – year – old vasa ended up wandering all the way to Helsinki. Observations were made on it already in late December in Asikkala, Päijät-Häme. It has been able to travel up to 300 kilometers all the way to the northwest of Jyväskylä, where the wildest deer closest to Helsinki are.

There are only about 3,000 deer in Finland, most of them living in Suomenselä and Kainuu.

“There are observations that it has come a long way, and there have been estimates that the forest areas and terrain and the location of the roads have guided its passage to Helsinki. But we don’t know exactly in the final games, ”says Trontti.

It is also surprising that the orphaned vasa has migrated alone. Deer calves usually go with their first winter mother.

“Vaadin, or my mother, helps the previous summer’s vassals survive the winter, for example by looking for food under the snow,” Trontti says.

Trontti says that the orphan could be returned to nature in the MetsäpeuraLIFE project under Metsähallitus. It is a deer stock management project, the main objective of which is to restore the species to its original habitats in southern Suomenselä.

Korkeasaari is involved in the project, and deer vases born in the zoo, for example, have been returned to the wild.

There were once deer in almost all of Finland, but the species became extinct due to excessive hunting in the early 20th century. They spread back to Kainuu from Russia in the 1950s.

From Since 2017, wild deer have been planted in so-called habitats in Seitseminen and Lauhanvuori National Parks. New calves have been born in them every year, and more calves have also been brought from the zoos to the habitation gardens, says the project manager of the MetsäpeuraLIFE project Sakari Mykrä-Pohja.

Deer have finally been released into the wild from habitats. Between autumn 2019 and August last year, a total of 43 individuals have been released into the wild. Of these, 19 from the Seven and 24 from Lauhanvuori.

According to Mykrä-Pohja, the released deer have received at least four vassals in freedom.

“While in nature, these liberated people have mapped out more of the strain. It is to be expected, of course, “that more will be born this spring, both in the habitats and in the nature of those already released.

There is plenty of space in the fenced orchards, as there are fourteen hectares of space in Seven and twice as much in Lauhanvuori. The purpose of the fences is to keep deer in the area and to keep large carnivores outside, for example.

Seitseminen National Park is located in Northern Pirkanmaa, while Lauhanvuori National Park is located on the border of the provinces of Southern Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

Wild deer occurs worldwide only in Finland and Russian Karelia, a total of more than 5,000 individuals, says Metsähallitus’ Mykrä-Pohja. The species is now defined for consideration in the endangerment classification.

The deer LIFE project will end next year, but the last deer will be released from the habitats into the wild already this year. According to Mykrä-Pohja, the project has been very successful without any setbacks and only individual animals have been lost in the orchards and released.

Forest deer population is growing but not only due to restorations, Mykrä-Pohja says.

The deer population in Kainuu has fluctuated slightly over the years, but the population of Suomenselä has been growing for the last ten years. Suomenselä’s stock comes from restorations made at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s.

“The idea of ​​the restocking plant is that the deer once inhabited the whole of Suomenniemi and the habitat for it exists, so on that basis it is appropriate to try to spread it. One success in restoration planting at Suomenselä has taken place, ”says Mykrä-Pohja.