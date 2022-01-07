The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony blinken, seems to have a certain fondness for anime, or at least that is what he showed through a list of Spotify that shared.

Of all the songs included, her followers noticed one of the singer LiSA, specifically the subject of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen.

This was announced by the site ANN after reviewing the playlist of the Secretary of State of the United States, which includes 36 tracks by artists from around the world.

The song in question is named ‘Homura ‘, and it was positioned for 3 weeks as the number 1 song in Japan, reaching the record of the band SMAP, set in 2008.

The theme of LiSA It also held the top spot on Oricon for six consecutive weeks, faithfully accompanying the success of the film. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen.

Coincidence or choice of the United States politician?

The inclusion of this famous anime theme does not entirely show that Antony blinken be a fan of Kimetsu no yaiba, since it included topics that have nothing to do with the industry.

The Weeknd, Adele, Stromae, Natalia Lafourcade and more artists are part of the collection chosen by the politician, so he could well choose LiSA purely for its theme and not for its connection to the series.

Be that as it may, it draws the attention that you have chosen to ‘Homura’ as part of the songs you listen to in your day to day.

Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently developing the red light district arc in its animated version, and he still has a lot to show before telling us what will happen to Tanjiro and his mission to heal Nezuko.

