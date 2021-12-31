The Uruguayan newspaper El País conducted its traditional survey with journalists from all countries and chose the best team on the continent
Julián Álvarez was named the best footballer of 2021, while Abel Ferreira was the best coach.
The Palmeiras goalkeeper was one of the figures of the team that won the Libertadores. A lot of security and showing up at key moments.
The right-back of Barcelona de Guayaquil finished the season at a high level and generated the interest of several European teams. Key in a team that reached the semifinals of the Libertadores.
He finished as the third best player on the continent. Key player in the structure of Palmeiras and who gives a lot of security. A beast in defense.
He quickly adapted to Atlético Mineiro. One of the figures of the team that won the Brasileirao and the Brazil Cup.
One of the best wingers on the continent. Lots of projection and very offensive. Selection Player.
A key player in the Palmeiras midfield. Part of the spine that was key to the title.
One of the figures of Flamengo. Key in the balance of a very offensive team.
De Arrascaeta is still at an excellent level and generated the interest of Borussia Dortmund. Figure of Flamengo and the Uruguayan team.
He was chosen as the best player on the continent. He had a dreamy second semester and his performance was incredible. Top level, which brings it closer to Europe.
Hulk was the great figure of the Brasileirao. He showed all his hierarchy and got tired of scoring goals.
Top scorer of the Libertadores. Another year proving to be one of the best on the continent.
