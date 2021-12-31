Defenders Leon Balogun and Abdullah Shehu were also left out of the squad for injury, with the Nigeria Football Federation announcing a 28-man squad on Friday.

Watford did not leave its player Denis because the NFA did not request him for the tournament in time.

Watford coach Claudio Ranieri revealed earlier this week that Nigeria had missed a deadline to inform Watford of its desire to sign 24-year-old Denis.

Dennis has been left out of the updated list of finals, which begins on January 9.

Osimhen will be absent due to COVID-19. The Napoli striker had fractures in the face after a head collision with Inter Milan defender Milan Shkriniar on November 21, and he needed to put titanium slices and screws to fix the jaw and eye socket.

The absence of Nigeria’s two stars represents a “golden opportunity” for Egypt to seize the top of Group D, especially since the two teams will meet in the opening match.

Nigeria plays in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan. It will play its first match against Egypt in Garoua on January 11th.