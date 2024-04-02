Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 02/04/2024 – 19:31

Americanas announced this Tuesday, 2nd, that it sold R$1 billion in chocolates at Easter and reached the target announced by the company at the beginning of March. In total, 160 million units of products were sold, such as chocolate eggs and candy boxes, as well as plush toys in more than 1,600 physical stores, the brand's website and app. Only Easter eggs and themed items sold 13 million items. The result met the expectations of the new management.

“We had a 14% growth in the number of transactions in physical stores compared to the same period of the previous year. Behind this result, there is a very well-oiled purchasing and distribution strategy with our suppliers, which has an extremely relevant sales channel in Americanas”, says Osmair Luminatti, vice president of commercial and operations at Americanas.

The best-selling items were not Easter eggs. The leaders, with more than 85 million items sold, were the Garoto candy box, the Nestlé candy box, Kit Kat and Bis Xtra bars and Lacta and Hersheys tablets. Among the chocolate eggs, the best sellers were Kit Kat, Alpino and the LOL egg from Delicce, an exclusive Americanas brand. Easter plush toys, with more than half a million units sold and a growth of 45% compared to 2023, increased the event's assortment this year.

Americanas also maintained the first position in 20 of the 25 main organic searches on the internet related to the event, with terms such as Easter Egg, Chocolate, Chocolate Bar, Candy Box and Bis.

Cash payments via Pix, debit card and cash represented 57% of the total and the largest flow of customers in the last week of March.