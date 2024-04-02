United States | Oregon criminalizes hard drugs again after three years of experimentation

As a result of decriminalization, street drug use and overdoses exploded.

Stateside The state of Oregon made a complete turnaround in its drug policy and decided to criminalize hard drugs after a three-year hiatus.

A state governor Tina Kotek has signed into law legislation that allows six months in prison for possession of hard drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy. The law enters into force at the beginning of September.

Three years ago, Oregon became the first US state to decriminalize hard drugs. As a result of the decision, drug use on the streets and overdoses grew exponentially.

Over the past three years, police officers across the state have issued $100 fines for possession of hard drugs and have also handed out cards with information on how drug users can get treatment and help.

of the United States in northwestern Oregon, there was a plan to treat drug use as a disease rather than a crime. The state was supposed to follow the example of Portugal, where the decriminalization of hard drugs has been in force for two decades.

In Oregon, the decriminalization decision was made at the same time as the use of fentanyl increased tremendously. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid whose overdoses have killed tens of thousands of people across the United States.

Critics have criticized the state of Oregon for falling short of its goal because it was too slow to establish rehab facilities for those in need. As the number of deaths from hard drug use increased, public opinion turned against decriminalization.