After versions in Belgium and England, among others, America is now also getting its own edition of the Dutch success format The traitors . Unlike here, in the US celebrities and ‘ordinary’ people compete together for the prize pool, which can amount to 250,000 dollars (237,000 euros).

All ten episodes will be released on streaming service Peacock on January 12. The series is presented by the popular Scottish actor Alan Cumming (57), known for his role as the striking Eli Gold in the hit series The good wife. Cumming thought it was a delightful job and calls the show “insane.”

So unknown people participate in the program, as well as a group of C stars. In most cases, they have already participated in other reality shows, such as Big brotherface Rachel Reilly. The most famous name is Ryan Lochte, the swimmer who won twelve medals on behalf of America at four Olympic Games, six of which were gold. Among the ‘regular’ participants are a yoga teacher, a hair stylist and a nurse. See also Automakers produce cars with fewer functions due to lack of chips Read on under the photo

Ryan Lochte joins The Traitors. © Peacock



The UK version, too The caterers called, has been running since last week and has the biggest stage possible. The program can be seen three times a week on BBC One, the public broadcaster’s main stage. The reviews were positive and the country’s most famous talk show host Graham Norton is also a fan. Claudia Winkleman talks the series together, in which only unknown people participate. At first she didn’t want to do that.

Presenter Claudia Winkleman with the participants of The Traitors. © BBC



The show (like the US edition) will be shot in Scotland. Winkleman did not like the trip and refused the BBC’s offer. Would she please watch the Dutch version of RTL 4, which recently won a prestigious Golden Rose. Forward.

“My children were no longer fed, I no longer brushed my teeth. I watched the Dutch version crying. I loved it that much,” she said. Where many other TV competitions revolve around knowledge or luck, this is the case The Traitors especially for lying charmingly and being shrewd. “So I called the boss and said, ‘I’m catching the train, please let me do it’.” See also Coronavirus in Germany: RKI reports three times as many new infections as a week ago

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: