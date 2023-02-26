E.F.Q. MURCIA Sunday, February 26, 2023, 1:13 p.m.



American School Murcia has a methodology as unique as each of its students. In their classrooms, which have a maximum of 20 students per course and two teachers in ‘Head Start’ (3 years), they carry out an educational project that promotes both learning and cognitive, emotional and social development in a completely personalized. They encourage project-based teaching from the age of three through proven materials such as the Singapore method of mathematics.

In addition, this learning is adapted to each student, which helps those who need that differentiation to progress faster, while providing the appropriate support to support those who need it. «All this allows us to get closer to our closest environment and avoid learning content in isolation. In this way, we promote the values ​​of teamwork, a culture of effort, autonomy, social skills, motivation, coexistence and self-esteem”, they explain from the management. On the other hand, the curriculum also gives importance to theater and the arts in personal development and that is why “theater, music, art and dance are subjects, not extracurricular activities,” they point out. In the last educational stages, students can select what is known as the International Baccalaureate, a program that allows students to access both Spanish universities and those of the United States and the United Kingdom without problems, which opens up a wide range of possibilities for your future.

The good evolution of the students would not be possible without a large staff of teachers selected worldwide for their experience and education. In fact, “American School is the only school in the Region of Murcia admitted by the prestigious multinational Search Associates for international teacher selection thanks to the quality of our project”, they indicate from the management, while remarking that each of these Teachers “make the path unique, taking steps or jumping, but taking care that everyone always keeps going”.

All these activities take place in unique facilities. The center has large outdoor spaces and an incomparable natural context, with large classrooms so that all subjects can be developed in them, both theoretically and practically. In addition, it has the latest technology to adapt to a constantly changing environment.

Complementary services



Educating students in the academic field is not the only objective of the center, but also cares about what they eat in its facilities. In this sense, the center promotes healthy lifestyle habits that are reflected in a school menu prepared by chef Juan Llorca for the center. In addition, the canteen service includes lunch, lunch and a healthy snack and in all of them they choose to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables, guarantee the sustainability of the raw materials used, prepare food in the most appropriate way to achieve the best flavor and replace sugary and fried products with healthy alternatives.

For its part, American School is also involved with the parents of its students. In this sense, it has a family school where meetings are held once a month to analyze how to transfer the habits that start at school home.

In order to learn more about the educational project and the facilities, you can request an individualized appointment by calling the center at 968 06 21 47 or by sending an email to [email protected] You can also find out more by visiting the website www.asmurcia.com or in the center itself, on the Bronte 11 road, El Palmar (Murcia).