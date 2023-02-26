Russian player “Sochi” Melkadze refused to consider the salaries of players high

Sochi striker Georgy Melkadze spoke about the salaries of football players in Russia. This is reported “RB Sport”.

The player of the club of the Russian Premier League (RPL) refused to consider the fees too high. “Everything is deserved. There are certain players who are overpaid, but if another player gets 10 times more, I don’t care,” Melkadze said.

The striker also responded to those who compare the salaries of footballers with the earnings of doctors and firefighters. “Probably, it’s not necessary to take away from the players, but to add money to doctors and firefighters,” Melkadze added.

On February 1, football agent Dmitry Selyuk predicted a drop in the income of Russian players at home. “The Russians are used to other salaries. It seems to me that now they will receive less and less,” he said.