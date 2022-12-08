Military equipment that Western countries supply to Ukraine will surface on the black market in other parts of the world. About it declared military expert Peter Suchiu in an article for 19FortyFive.

He believes that with such a volume of weapons imports, it is difficult to trace the end point of their delivery.

“The problem is likely to get even worse as the fighting comes to an end. Millions of munitions would need to be accounted for, and it is not clear whether Kyiv will have the resources to try to collect them. Undoubtedly, tens or even hundreds of thousands will simply disappear and be sold on the black market,” Suciu said.

Earlier, on December 6, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia was convening a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on December 9 in connection with the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. According to him, it is increasingly falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists.

An active militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on November 30, in an interview with Izvestia, said that Ukrainian generals are selling Western weapons to the black market through the Darknet. According to him, they attract people from the newly arrived replenishment who understand the field of IT.

He also shared that Ukrainian nationalists took out NATO weapons from warehouses for sale, after which they destroyed buildings, simulating a strike from the Russian Federation.

On November 2, it became known that weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine appeared on the black markets of Europe. It was noted that in the countries of Northern Europe, Finnish weapons, which had previously been transferred to Kyiv, were noticed on illegal trading floors.

Prior to that, on October 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the weapons supplied to Ukraine are on the black market, their monthly smuggling turnover reaches $1 billion.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

