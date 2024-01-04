There is joy in the hallways of the offices of the Cali Americathe club announced this Thursday the renewals of the scorer Adrian Ramos and the steering wheel Luis Paz. However, they would be preparing the 'bombshell' of the transfer market Colombia.

After several meetings with Marcela Gomeznew president of the club, Ramos He has decided to continue with the American team after reconsidering and reversing the decision not to continue wearing the red shirt.

Ramos He explained why he didn't want to stay and why he continues: “I can tell the fan that I wanted to leave because I didn't like some things, but when I saw that they changed I made the decision to stay at home.”

I had decided to leave, but Marcela “He spoke to me and told me what was coming and he didn't have to convince me, I just continued,” added the experienced forward.

🇦🇹 Our captains Adrián Ramos and Luis Paz renewed their contract with América de Cali and will continue to provide their experience and leadership in pursuit of our goals for the 2024 season. GO, AMERICA! 🫡👹 pic.twitter.com/VpCwLKUL6K — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) January 4, 2024

Eduardo Vargas would accompany Adrián Ramos in America

The news filled with joy the American fans who dream of having a team that lives up to the shield and the board is working to give the coach tools. Lucas Gonzalez to be competitive in South American League and Cup.

In the last hours, the rumor exploded that the striker of the Chile selection, Eduardo Vargas, has been offered to America of Cali, and the club is seriously analyzing this unique opportunity to have a striker of international stature.

As revealed in a conversation between journalists Tito Puccetti and Paolo Arenas, the player could arrive in Colombia if the 'scarlet' club reaches an agreement with the Chilean footballer.

“It was offered to America. They lend him at zero pesos, they have to settle with the player,” they explained. The Colombian team should not enter into negotiations with the player. Atlético Mineiro, owner of the forward's sporting rights, since he wants to free himself from his high salary.

According to the information on the portal Transfermarkt, Eduardo Vargas, At 34 years old, he could live his first adventure in Colombia and sign for the historic Cali club.

Eduardo Vargas It would be the great blow to the Colombian market due to his extraordinary career in teams like Napoli, Valencia, Gremio, QPR, Universidad de Chile, Hoffenheim and Tigres UANL. Furthermore, he was one of the key players in Chili to conquer the Copa América 2015 and the Copa América Centenario.

In his long career, Eduardo Vargas has won the Mexican league, the Brazilian league and the Chilean league. He also conquered the Italian Cup with Napoli. At club level he has played 513 games, scored 120 goals and provided 57 assists in more than six countries and two continents.

