As for the top of the range, in 2024 we will see the arrival of some innovative features such as Peak Highlighter, which increases the peak luminance by 150% compared to the basic models of the B4 series, along with several other improvements.

As for TV, we would see series arrive in 2024 M4, G4, C4 and B4 which will present panels substantially comparable to their predecessors but with major developments applied especially to the electronics and image management system, with the implementation of artificial intelligence.

As every year, LG announced the new range of OLED TVs which will be presented in more detail during CES 2024, a new line of displays which this year will also welcome new models of monitors always with OLED technology.

New processor and features

An image of an LG OLED M4

The arrival of the new α11 AI processor it is all set on the use of artificial intelligence, particularly within the G4 and M4 series, offering a substantial evolution compared to last year's α9, with a notable increase in computing capacity.

Among the new features, we highlight AI Directors Processing, which continues on the principle of the “filmmaker” mode to try to reproduce as much as possible the visual characteristics desired by the various producers of the content displayed on the screen. Further evolutions concern AI Super Resolution, extended to all sources, in addition to other advanced image and sound processing.

The M4 series continues the principle of the first wireless TV available on the market and presents itself in this case as well top of the range, with 97, 83 and 77 inch models, with the addition of the 65 inch. Also in this case it is characterized by the external box with all connections, connected without cables to the TV.

The G4 series consists of display 55, 65, 77, 83 and 97 inches, characterized by a new pedestal. The one that will probably be more widespread, however, is the C4 series, with fewer advanced technologies but still very solid in terms of offering, characterized by an α9 AI processor and available in 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inch models.

All M4, G4 and C4 feature HDMI 2.1, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync and variable refresh rate up to 144 Hzwhich represents a notable innovation compared to previous models.

The B4 series will be available in 48, 55, 65 and 77 inch sizes, with an α8 AI processor and 120 Hz. All models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with webOS as system software.