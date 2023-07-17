Monday, July 17, 2023
America vs. Tolima, LIVE: follow the debut of DT Lucas González with his new team

July 17, 2023
America vs. Tolima, LIVE: follow the debut of DT Lucas González with his new team

Cali America

Lucas González (left), coach of América de Cali.

Photo:

Twitter: @americadecali

Lucas González (left), coach of América de Cali.

The duel of the first date of the League is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

América de Cali plays its first game this Sunday in the 2023-I League, with a renewed roster and with the debut of DT Lucas González, a good campaign with Águilas Doradas in their first experience in A. They receive Deportes Tolima at Pascual Guerrero.

The match also means the return of Argentine Juan Cruz Real to Pascual Guerrero, to face the team with which he won his only league title in Colombia, in 2020.

América still does not have its main contract, midfielder Edwin Cardona, who came from Racing de Argentina.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of America and Sports Tolima

#America #Tolima #LIVE #follow #debut #Lucas #González #team

