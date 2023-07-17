Alberto Bollini led the Italy Under 19 team to triumph in the European Championship against Portugal. A wonderful summer that puts him in Nicolato’s wake also for the U21 bench. It is no mystery, in fact, that Bollini is one of the most authoritative candidates for the new course of the top youth national team: he plays his cards together with the other “federals” Nunziata (vice U20 world champion) and Evani, ahead of any external candidates such as that of Daniele De Rossi. Certainly he does not lack the esteem of Roberto Mancini, who will have an eye on the next U21: the coach in fact wanted Bollini with him in Holland to integrate the staff for the Nations League Finals in June. Before returning to his U19 laboratory, a full immersion in the blue of the greats.