America and Millionaires They are playing a key match in group B tonight. Both come from winning, they arrive even with 4 points, they are fighting for leadership and the option of reaching the final of the League, but, in addition, they are two traditional rivals, who make this duel, in Paschal Guerrero (8:30 p. m), a true classic, although on Saturday they face each other again.

Both started drawing away from home and then won at home. The scarlet team did their homework by beating Medellin 2-0 on Sunday. He confirmed that day that he is finding his best form.

Other rivals

Now it’s his turn to face what may be the toughest test of the group, against the favorite, who also has the invisible point.

“The game deserves a full stadium, the players deserve it, they have been holding a tournament to give confidence to the fans, to give their best against an opponent who is the team in Colombia that has had the most process,” said the Scarlet coach Alexandre Guimaraes.



Millionaires, you beat Boy in El Campin, he faces injuries, physical exhaustion due to the competition in the Copa Sudamericana and in the League. Today still will not have Daniel Catano, that is still absent In addition, there is an alarm due to the fatigue that starts David Mackalister Silva.

“It is to recover the group as much as we can with corrections, improving, but the group must rest. We have the complete group, with the exception of Cataño, he’s not here yet. We are expecting an evolution from Silva, who is tired”, said Gamero on Caracol Radio.

Silva is a fundamental man in the Millionaires scheme, the one of ideas and the leader. He doesn’t want to miss this game.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

“In finals it’s one on one, we face a team rich in attack,” said Silva, and about his presence, he commented: “We hope to be even better.”

América is clear that if they host tonight at home against the Bogotá team, they will put their chances of going to the final at risk. Millonarios is clear that this is a key match.

Today the other group match between Chicó and Medellín is also played, at 6:15 pm on Win + TV.

