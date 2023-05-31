The final part of episode 230 of “There is room in the background” left fans surprised. After staying with Koki for one night, Diego Montalbán received a visit from his wife Francesca Maldini. This surprised him and he asked how he found it, but the scene became even more tense when the chef decided to ask his partner for a while.

This all started when ‘Maca’s’ brother found out that ‘Fran’ knew that Alessia and Jimmy were in love. After exploding, he went to drink and met Charo’s ex-partner, Koky Reyes, who saw him in bad shape and decided to take him to the place where he lives. The next chapter, 231, will reveal what will happen between the two. VIDEO: America TV

