Sunday, September 17, 2023
America vs. Boyacá Chicó, LIVE: follow the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
Sports
0
The match opens on date 12 and is played at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

América de Cali receives Boyacá Chicó this Saturday, in the first match of date 12 of the 2023-II League. The match takes place at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

After a start with many doubts, the team led by Lucas González has gone six days without losing and A victory this Saturday would allow them to catch up with the championship leader, Águilas Doradas, in points.

For its part, Boyacá Chicó is looking for points to stay in the fight for a place in international tournaments through reclassification and to definitively save itself from relegation this year.

Follow the match here:

Lineups of América and Boyacá Chicó

