America vs. Boyacá Chicó, LIVE: follow the League live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Boyacá Chicó vs. America
Twitter: @americadecali
Boyacá Chicó vs. America
The match opens on date 12 and is played at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
América de Cali receives Boyacá Chicó this Saturday, in the first match of date 12 of the 2023-II League. The match takes place at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
After a start with many doubts, the team led by Lucas González has gone six days without losing and A victory this Saturday would allow them to catch up with the championship leader, Águilas Doradas, in points.
For its part, Boyacá Chicó is looking for points to stay in the fight for a place in international tournaments through reclassification and to definitively save itself from relegation this year.
Follow the match here:
Lineups of América and Boyacá Chicó
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#America #Boyacá #Chicó #LIVE #follow #League #live
Leave a Reply