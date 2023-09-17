A famous and popular Mexican actress who has shone on theater stages, in Televisa and in Mexican cinema he goes through a difficult stage, because they don’t give him work.

In several media it is made public that this actress was left without money, after suffering an accident she underwent surgery, she recovered, but she struggles to walk and after her attempts to get a job, she has not succeeded and now she does something else.

This famous actress is Lucila Mariscal, He has acted in Televisa programs such as ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ and soap operas such as ‘Como dice el dicho’, apparently ‘he does not see his own’, since he cannot find a job and his savings have run out.

Mrs. Lucila Mariscal. Instagram photo

Because Lucila Mariscal, originally from Mexico City81 years old, does not have a job, it occurred to her to start a cheap food business that she runs herself and is beginning to do very well financially.

Lucila Mariscalinterpreter of the unforgettable character ‘Doña Lencha’, named her restaurant ‘El Rincon de las Cazuelas’, it is south of Mexico City and sometimes she comes dressed as ‘Doña Lencha’.

In statements to the media in Mexico City, Mrs. Mariscal, with the good sense of humor that characterizes her, mentions that before “I didn’t like going into the kitchen, now I don’t leave it. I’m a total geek!”

Mrs. Lucila Mariscal has been economically affected for years, because he suffered the tragedy that a son ‘disappeared’ overnight, he was the victim of a scam, as they asked him for large amounts of money to give him information about him and he has never been able to see him again.

In some interviews ‘Doña Lencha’ has said that when she was with her son at home, he received a call, he told her that he had to go out and he would return ‘after a while’, but this never happened and she stopped seeing him and did not see him. Knowing about him is the worst thing he has ever had to experience.

And if that was not enough, Lucila Mariscal She has also said that the police threatened her when she tried to ‘find her son’.

Doña Lucila Mariscal, 81-year-old Mexican actress recognized for her talent. Instagram photo

The actress Lucila Mariscal suffered a sharp fall in 2021she had surgery and was able to recover, without being able to walk at all, then, in January 2022, she revealed that she was broke, because her ex-partner scammed her.

Lucila Mariscal He has also participated in several Mexican cinema films and his last performance on Televisa took place in 2020, in the program ‘Nosotros los guapos’.

Join our chat and receive News from Shows on your WhatsApp