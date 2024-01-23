News continues to arrive from the offices of the Cali America, which has had a lot of movement in recent days. After presenting his new coach this Thursday, the Venezuelan Cesar Faríasan important agreement was leaked that excites fans about having their own stadium in order to abandon the Pascual Guerrero.

They have not been easy days for the president Marcela Gomez, nor for the 'scarlet' fans who have experienced a roller coaster ride. From the Chilean rumor Arturo vidal, going through the illusion of having the Argentine coach Ricardo Garecaand now the new stadium news.

As revealed by the journalist Carlos Arango, America of Cali closed an agreement with the construction company Urbas to begin the project of building its own stadium, news that had already been commented on some time ago by Tulio Gomez, maximum shareholder of the club.

“There is a Spanish fund that wants to make the multi-event stadium modern, as it should be. To the construction of the stadium America Some resources arrive. It will be a stadium with a field and a retractable roof, with all the toys,” Tulio said for the program. The Sports Band'.

According to the information provided at the time by the manager and confirmed by the journalist, the mega work would have a cost of 100 million dollars, about 396 billion Colombian pesos.

“Urbas has closed a strategic agreement with Club América de Cali to build the new Arena América stadium with an investment of more than 100 million dollars,” said the journalist.

Regarding the location of the stadium, the Cali America studied the option of building on the Jamundí-Cali road (main southern exit towards Jamundí) and for its access it is expected to connect in the future with the Commuter Train, the Bonilla Aragón Airport and the Bicentenario road.

“Next to the stadium there must be 150,000 meters so that America can have the minor divisions of the professional team, women's team, home and lodging for the professional teams. Something like what Real Madrid has like Valdebebas, but obviously keeping the proportions,” explained Tulio Gómez at the time about the mega project.

Details of the new América de Cali stadium

Although an official announcement has yet to be made by the 'scarlet' club, it is expected that the stadium will be completed by 2027, the year of the club's centenary.

Urbas revealed that the stadium will have a capacity for 52,000 spectators, all the standards required to be a stage Fifa and host international tournaments, retractable grass, as well as the roof to carry out not only soccer games, but concerts and shows.

The stadium, which still has no name, would be very similar to modern stages in Europe and will have 260 boxes, 92 offices, 450 suites, four thousand parking spaces, 30 commercial premises and a dozen restaurants.

