Head of the Ministry of Agriculture Nagy: Hungary will maintain the ban on imports of products from Ukraine

Hungary will fully maintain the national ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products until there is a corresponding decision at the European Union (EU) level. This was stated by the country's Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy, reports RIA News.

He admitted that Hungary’s closure of borders to grain from Ukraine could lead to litigation. At the same time, Nagy emphasized that “the interests of Hungarian farmers come first.”

According to the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture, he discussed this issue with Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis. In particular, it was decided that Budapest and Kyiv should enter into an agreement, according to which Ukraine would not send, and Hungary would not receive, grain.

Earlier it was reported that six farmer unions called on the EU to limit the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.