“He spoke to us about his plans and discussions with the Ukrainians and the Russians on this issue,” the ambassador told reporters.

After visiting Moscow and Kiev late last month, Guterres said he was determined to help bring agricultural production in Ukraine and food and fertilizer production in Russia and Belarus back to global markets despite the war.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Guterres had asked Russia to allow the shipment of some Ukrainian grain in exchange for moves to help facilitate Russian and Belarusian exports of potash fertilizer.

The US ambassador indicated that there are no US sanctions on Russian agricultural products.