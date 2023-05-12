America forcefully defeated Atlético de San Luis in the first leg of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals of the MX League. With goals from Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and Leonardo Suárez, the Águilas won by a score of 1-3 against the San Luis Potosí team at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
However, the victory against San Luis had a bittersweet taste because Henry Martin He had to come off the substitution at minute 73 of the match due to a severe blow to the head. ‘La Bomba’ was transferred to the hospital immediately to carry out various studies.
According to various journalistic reports, this decision was made with a preventive approach and to rule out a serious affectation.
At the end of the match, Fernando Ortiz, the Águilas coach, declared that the cream-blue player had felt dizzy after the blow and that is why he decided to replace him with Federico Viñas.
Through a statement shared on social networks, Club América reported that the pertinent studies were carried out and these indicated that Martín received a blow to the right temporal mandibular region.
The Azulcrema team indicated that Martín will remain under evaluation during the hours following the coup.
So far it is not known if the Clausura 2023 scoring champion will be available for the duel next Saturday, May 13 at the Azteca Stadium.
This would be a very significant loss for the Eagles due to the goalscoring quota provided by the Yucatecan striker.
#América #Henry #Martín #hospital #strong #blow #received
Leave a Reply