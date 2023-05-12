Nicaraguan police are threatening to arrest citizens who criticize the government of dictator Daniel Ortega on social media and also those who mention the demonstrations for democracy that broke out five years ago, denounced this Thursday (11) those affected.

According to journalists, other professionals and activists, police are going to their homes to warn them not to continue posting on their social networks critical of Ortega, the government or the socio-political crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since April 2018.

“Five police officers came to my house looking for me to tell me not to post things on my networks, that the next time I do that, they will come after me and put me under order of the Public Ministry. [para

ser acusado de crimes de ‘traição à pátria’]”, a Nicaraguan journalist told EFE.

An agronomist told EFE, in turn, that the police went to his house after he asked the State through social media to guarantee drinking water in his city during the summer, when temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius.

“They went to my house and even took pictures of me”, complained the professional, who since then, like the journalist, refrains from posting criticism on his social networks for fear of being arrested and accused.

Police visited another young professional at his home. They explained to him that he was part of a list drawn up by militants from the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) who monitor the social networks of government opponents and critics in each of Nicaragua’s 153 municipalities.

He was told that he could not continue publishing anything against Ortega or ridiculing projects that the government is carrying out or offering. Nor could he “like” posts by exiled opponents, nor remember the protests of five years ago, which left hundreds dead and which Ortega describes as an attempted coup d’état.

Despite having complied with the order to the letter, the police summoned him a day after authorities carried out a massive operation against opponents in Nicaragua to show him that the threats were serious.

On the night of May 3, at least 57 Nicaraguans, mostly opponents and critics of the Ortega government, were arrested, accused of crimes of “treason to the homeland”, and placed under house arrest hours later.

Five human rights organizations, including Race and Equality, condemned this new wave of kidnappings and threats.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and the second along with his wife, Rosario. Murillo, as vice president, with his main political opponents in prison or exile.

Another aggravating factor was the absence of independent international observers – the Nicaraguan dictatorship only gave credentials to 170 “international escorts” from foreign entities ideologically identified with Sandinismo, such as the communist parties in Argentina and Spain.