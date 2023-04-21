General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday that the US decision to send 31 M1A2 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine will make a difference in the current crisis.

Milley’s remarks came as the United States announced that the Abrams tanks, which will be used to train Ukrainian forces, will arrive in Germany in the coming weeks.

“I am not neutral, but I think the M1 tank is the best tank in the world. I think the M1 tank will make a difference when it is delivered,” Milley added, after a meeting of Ukraine’s allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“But I will also warn that there is no magic bullet” to the crisis, he added.

Representatives of 50 countries in the Defense Contact Group on Ukraine held a meeting in Germany on Friday to discuss ways to provide additional military support to Ukraine.