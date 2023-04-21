In Voronezh, a contractor has been identified who will build the first stage of the understudy of Moskovsky Prospekt. This is reported by IA on April 21 “Abireg” with reference to materials on the public procurement portal.

The work will be carried out by Voronezh LLC SMU-90. The company became the only participant in the auction and agreed to engage in construction for 1.6 billion rubles. This is the starting price of the contract.

The first stage of construction of the understudy involves the reconstruction of the section from Vladimir Nevsky Street to Kholzunov Street. Its length is 1.5 km. The contractor shall widen the road, install traffic lights and lighting.

The second stage provides for the reconstruction of a section of Svobody Street from a new overpass on 9 January Street to Koltsovskaya. And at the third stage, Antonov-Ovseenko and Vladimir Nevsky streets will be connected. In general, the construction of an understudy is estimated at 2.5 billion rubles.

On April 10, it was reported that the mayor of Voronezh, Vadim Kstenin, proposed making dedicated lanes for public transport on the new overpasses of the Ostuzhevskaya interchange. The first overpass that passes through the railway line was opened in September 2022. The second one is currently under construction.