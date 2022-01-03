America has an important need for revenge, in addition both the coaching staff of Santiago Solari, as well as the sports management of Santiago Baños, arrive this semester with a need for an important title, because, after a 2021 full of failures, the owners of the Aguilas demand results in the form of championships in 2022.
That is why in Coapa they have moved in an important way in this market in search of signings of proven players and in conditions to contribute their maximum to the team, such as Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdés, to whom one of the figures could add from the last tournament in Liga MX, the Mexican and already national team Alejandro Zendejas.
With exclusive information from Record, the eagles of America have already probed with Necaxa the signing of the former Chivas footballer and the interest on the part of the Coapa nest team is real, since they consider Zendejas a footballer capable of adding at any point of the attack , something that showed the previous semester, being the Mexican with the most goals in the course with 6 goals. Similarly, the arrival of Alejandro would not stop the arrivals of Brian Ocampos or Canobbio, both are still on the list, especially because of their status as a free agent.
#America #Alejandro #Zendejas #Chivas #footballer
Leave a Reply