Who is Ibrahim 10

Fawaz Ould Ahmed was born in Nouakchott in the late 1970s.

They tended towards extremism following the US intervention in Iraq in 2003.

In 2006, he joined extremist training camps.

At the end of 2008, he participated in the kidnapping of two Canadian diplomats in Niger.

indictment

Accused of carrying out an attack in March 2015 on the “La Terrasse” restaurant, which resulted in the death of 5 people.

He is accused of planning attacks on the Byblos Hotel in Sevare in August (13 dead) and on the Radisson Hotel (20 dead) in November. Among the victims were Europeans, United Nations employees and an American citizen.

He is accused in the United States of killing that citizen and supporting Al Qaeda in the Maghreb, as well as the illegal use of weapons and explosives.

Fawaz Ould Ahmed and another militant in Mali were previously sentenced to death in October 2020 for attacks on La Terrasse and Radisson Blu.

During the trial, he confirmed that he carried out the first attack and organized the second attack, indicating that he acted “out of revenge” after the French magazine Charlie Hebdo published cartoons insulting to Islam. The accused arrived in the US on Friday from Mali and was imprisoned pending trial.

“Today we clearly indicated that the United States is resolute in its commitment to bringing to justice the perpetrators of brutal acts of terrorism targeting innocent victims,” ​​Brion Pace, the Brooklyn federal prosecutor, said in a statement, speaking of the American citizen who was killed in those attacks, and she was a humanitarian worker. More than 6,400 km away from its home.