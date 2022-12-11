Mbappé’s team leads the ranking of the most highly rated to win the Cup; “bleus” beat the English 2-1

For sports bettors, the French team is the most likely to win the World Cup in Qatar. Kylian Mbappé’s team, the most expensive player in the tournament, beat the English, 2-1, this Saturday (10.Dec.2022), and took off at bookmakers.

On Friday (Dec. 9), the Argentine team took the lead as the likely team to win the World Cup. The growth was driven directly by the elimination of the Brazilian team, which since November 21 had emerged as a clear favorite for the sixth championship among bettors.

Croatia’s team is in 3rd position as a possible team to win the tournament. By defeating the Brazilian team, the current world runner-up attracted the eyes of punters.

The Moroccan selection is the surprise of this Cup and also of the betting market. Because of this, it is the team with the lowest chance of being world champion.

The penultimate matches will determine the “last shot” of sports bettors. After all, the winning options will be limited and only two teams will qualify for the grand final, on December 18th.

Here are the semifinal matches:

Argentina x Croatia – Tuesday (14.Dec), at 4pm;

France v Morocco – Wednesday (15.10), at 4 pm.

BETS

Now, the payment for each real bet on the French national team is multiplied by 2.1, on average. The probability of the Argentine victory yields 2.7 times the money invested.

In the online sports betting market, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. As a result, the probability of the event happening (the so-called odds) fluctuates over the course of the matches. The lower the odd, the greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3 x 1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

Third championship (1970) – Music became known “Forward, Brazil” , an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time; the selection was champion with a 4-1 victory against Italy;

Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a victory, the Brazilian team won the 4th world title again against Italy, this time on penalties;

Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match 2-0 with 2 goals from Ronaldo “Fenômeno”.

CUP TABLE

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hope to have record of revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The selections qualify through previous elimination disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.