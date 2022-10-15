Saturday, October 15, 2022
America debuts with victory in the women’s Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
female america

Prepare to face Millionaires

He defeated Santiago Morning in his first presentation.

América de Cali started off on the right foot in the women’s Copa Libertadores, with a 1-0 victory against Santiago Morning, this Friday.

In the second half, América searched by all means for the winning goal. Fabiana Yantén had an opportunity with a shot that goalkeeper Tapia controlled.

At 65, the scarlet goal finally arrived. Diana Ospina threw a cross to the far post and Wendy Bonilla appeared there, who had just entered and scored on her first ball.

