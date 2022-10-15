America debuts with victory in the women’s Copa Libertadores

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Prepare to face Millionaires
Prepare to face Millionaires
He defeated Santiago Morning in his first presentation.
October 14, 2022, 07:09 PM
América de Cali started off on the right foot in the women’s Copa Libertadores, with a 1-0 victory against Santiago Morning, this Friday.
In the second half, América searched by all means for the winning goal. Fabiana Yantén had an opportunity with a shot that goalkeeper Tapia controlled.
At 65, the scarlet goal finally arrived. Diana Ospina threw a cross to the far post and Wendy Bonilla appeared there, who had just entered and scored on her first ball.
October 14, 2022, 07:09 PM
