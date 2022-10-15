In a statement released by the White House, the president lamented the loss of human lives due to the ease of use in the country of this type of weapon. The day before, a shooter killed five people in Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina. Biden’s call is one of the flags of the Democratic party ahead of the mid-term elections, in which it will be decided which of the two parties has the majority in Congress.

US President Joe Biden it was pronounced about the acts of violence that occurred the day before in Raleigh, the capital city of the state of North Carolina, where at least five people died, including an off-duty police officer.

“That’s enough,” Biden said. “We have cried and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings.”

The White House tenant lamented the frequency of shootings that have occurred throughout the country this year. According to the head of state, “this year, and even in just five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, there have been too many shootings across the United States, including some that don’t even make the national news.”

Heavily armed police officers in an armored vehicle face an active shooter situation at a command post in a grocery store parking lot, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., October 13, 2022. © EFE/EPA/Vasey Conway

Later, he highlighted the measures of his Administration that he described as “historic” to “stop armed violence” in the nation. However, he stated that “more must be done”, such as the “passage of the assault weapons ban”.

In the words of the president, the American people support this action “of common sense to remove the weapons of war from our streets. The Democrats in the House already approved it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I will sign it”, said.

The last five victims of armed violence

In the afternoon of this Thursday, a shooter killed five people in Raleigh, the capital city of the state of North Carolina. The causes of the event have not yet been determined.

The suspect, a man of about 15 years, was in critical condition this Friday, according to the local police chief, Estella Patterson, without identifying the accused or clarifying the reason why he was in that condition.

The event takes place at a time when Americans are engaged in a debate on the free carrying of weapons, endorsed in the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the North American country, which has already registered 532 mass shootings so far this year , according to him Gun Violence Archive.

Bearing of arms, a key issue in the mid-term elections

The regulation or not of weapons is, along with the right to abortion, one of the determining issues in the electoral campaign ahead of the mid-term elections, which will renew a third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives. In recent days, and in the final stretch of the contest, the Biden government has made constant calls to repudiate the most recent acts of violence.

In these elections, known as the ‘midterm’ elections, the Democrats are playing for the majority in both Houses. If they maintain it or overcome it, the Democrats could face the controversial decisions adopted on abortion in the Supreme Court of Justice or they could limit access to weapons, two issues on which the Republicans are unshakeable in their contrary position.

Currently, the Democrats have a narrow majority in both chambers: they have 221 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 212 for the Republicans and 2 vacant seats. In the photo the seat of the United States Congress. File Image. © Reuters – Joshua Roberts

Currently, with a slight majority in the House and a minimal majority in the Senate, it is very difficult for the Biden Administration to pass its proposals. Despite this, he won a great victory with the approval of the Inflation Reduction Law, one of the victories that has made the blue party rise in the polls.

However, it is difficult for the Democratic Party to increase its seats in both Houses. Historically, it is the government force that usually comes out less benefited in the elections. The latest opinion polls suggest that the House of Representatives could fall into Republican hands while the Democrats would preserve the Senate.

With Reuters and EFE