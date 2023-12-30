After the football retirement of Miguel LayunClub América is looking for a reinforcement for its right back, so it is important to add another element to compete with Kevin Alvarez and therefore, in recent weeks the name of Gerardo Arteaga has emerged from the blue-cremas bowels to join the institution.
According to the journalist Felipe Valenzuela of Univisionhe Genk of Belgium is requesting a figure of around 9 million euros and they would not be willing to accept less to let their player leave.
This figure represents something high for the Eagles at the moment and even more so in a position like right back, so the signing would practically be ruled out if the European team does not reduce its claims.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Without a doubt, the Mexican soccer player has quality and is a great option for the ranks of the capital team, however, his high cost would initially make him zero profitable, even more so when the current champion can explore more options inside and outside the Mexican market at a much lower cost and with a current quality and level of play similar to what they are looking for in the young Mexican from the Belgian club.
Another option that has been heard in recent hours is Ricardo Chavez of Atlético de San Luis, also Mexican and which was already directed by André Jardine and its value would clearly be lower than what they ask for in the Old Continent.
In this way, the Mexico City team must put the accelerator on and decide on the piece they want to hire, since the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament starts in two weeks and they must shore up their squad as best as possible to defend their crown.
#America #price #pay #Gerardo #Arteaga
Leave a Reply