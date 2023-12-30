Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/30/2023 – 17:12

Ten people, including a child, died this Saturday (30) in Ukrainian attacks on the center of the Russian city of Belgorod, and 45 were injured, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a residential area was hit, and a Telegram post called for all residents to go to bomb shelters. Sirens sounded in the city to warn the population about the attack

Belgorod, which borders northern Ukraine, has — like other Russian border regions — suffered year-round attacks. Authorities blame Ukrainians for the acts.

Images posted by state news agency RIA showed at least three cars on fire.

Other published images online contained black smoke over the city. Two residents told Reuters they saw anti-aircraft missiles being fired into the sky, followed by mid-air explosions and loud bangs.

Kiev did not immediately comment on the incident. Ukraine rarely admits responsibility for attacks carried out on neighboring country's soil.

