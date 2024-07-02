Is there some red coming?

“Let’s get creative with the paint, everything will be revealed tomorrow.” With this message on social media the Red Bull has set an appointment for Wednesday 3 July for the presentation of what most likely appears to be a special livery for the 2024 British GP.

The one in Silverstone is the second home race in a row for Red Bull given that the Milton Keynes headquarters is a few kilometres from the British circuit where Red Bull usually ‘christens’ its cars through filming days.

In the short video published on social media channels, Red Bull seems to give the impression that will increase the red on the RB20 next weekend. We’ll find out in a few hours.