Massimo Ambrosini still has the postcard of life in his pocket, all in color. There are him, Costacurta and Berlusconi in Sardinia, at Villa Certosa, in the summer residence of the Knight. Merit of a successful bet: “Summer 1998, we had just won the Scudetto. The president had kept his word to Billy. He had promised him that if we had triumphed in the championship he would have hosted him for two days on a boat ”.

“She was busy, so she offered him a mini vacation in Sardinia, at her home. And I did too. I remember two fabulous days, served and revered, then on the third he too arrived and we had dinner together”.

Do you remember your first meeting?

"I was 18, I had just arrived from Cesena. I was struck by the sense of grandeur, the magnetism. I was so excited that I was paralyzed without saying anything."

What teaching does it carry?

“He gave me courage and ambition. The ability to achieve the unachievable, combined with a one-of-a-kind propensity for excellence. And then the talent of knowing how to mix a serious concept with lightness”.

“He managed to ease the tension with jokes, jokes, smiles, pats on the back. She gave us security. And each of us, also thanks to him, brought out the best in himself”.

What was the secret of his success?

“The sense of greatness has passed on to us. The desire to push yourself beyond your limits. As well as Galliani, who exuded gratitude at every step. Berlusconi had extreme faith in him”.

He understood football, among other things.

"He was obsessed with possession in the last few minutes. According to him we should have made melina and hide the ball from the opponents. 'If you're ahead, keep her in the way'. He always repeated it to us at Milanello or in the locker room, he spoke to the team all the time. Each of us owes him something."

“June 2013, a couple of days after the farewell conference at Milan. While I’m in the car I receive a phone call: it’s Berlusconi. He thanked me for the journey we made together. A unique person”.

