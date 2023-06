How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell with New York City Mayor Eric Adamns | Photo: EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

The New York Police Commissioner and first woman to hold the position, Keechant Sewell, resigned after just a year and a half at the head of the largest police department in the United States, without specifying the reasons.

Mayor Eric Adams, who appointed her to the post in January 2022, thanked the commissioner in an official statement in which he praised her dedication to her work. According to him, Sewell’s performance led to a reduction in the number of crimes in the city in all categories, something for which New Yorkers “owe a debt of gratitude”.

Sewell, a 51-year-old black woman from Queens, sent a letter to her colleagues informing them that she is stepping down and recognizing the “extraordinary” work they are doing to protect the city.

“I have made the decision to resign from my position. While my time here has come to an end, I will never stop defending and supporting the NYPD, and I will always be an advocate for the people of the city. Since joining you nearly a year ago and In between, we faced tragedies, challenges and victories together. I witnessed your compassion, heroism and selflessness daily,” wrote the now former commissioner in the brief letter.

“The experience reaffirmed what people around the world have always known: you are an extraordinary group of hard-working public servants who are dedicated to keeping this city safe, engaging our communities and sharing what we know with our partners for the benefit of the world. “, he added.

The ‘New York Post’ reports some possible reasons for her resignation, such as the fact that she was not allowed to make certain decisions without prior authorization from the city government, in particular promotions. The newspaper also claims that Mayor Adams was unaware of her request and was taken aback.