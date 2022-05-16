Despite the long weeks, the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard it still continues and various revelations have been made throughout its exhausting days. At first, the actor announced that he lost the character of Jack Sparrow, as he was fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean” due to the controversy. Now, the actress has also confessed how the case has affected her career.

As is known, heard gives life to Mere in it DCEU and his presence was confirmed for “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”. Although thousands of people did not welcome her retaking her role in the midst of the controversy, the Hollywood star was presented as one of the expected returns to the plot.

Now, during her intervention in court, and despite the fact that millions of signatures support seeing her off the tape, the artist has revealed that she was not fired, but her screen time was cut.

“ I fought hard to stay in the movie They didn’t want me,” said the interpreter (via Deadline) about her role in the sequel directed by James Wan. After some conversations, she mentions that she was allowed to stay, although for the final cut she details that there is “ a very watered-down version of that role … they took a lot away.”

For now, it is not understood at what level Mera’s absence or presence will change the story of “the lost kingdom”. However, The Direct portal shares that the feature film would include the Atlantean woman’s son with Arthur Curry, for which it is likely to be relegated to a subplot.

Amber Heard: petition not to appear in “Aquaman 2” adds 4 million signatures

The signature meeting in Change.org It has gained great interest in social networks, which has been demonstrated in the numbers obtained in recent days on the platform. With several messages asking that the actress not be part of the DC Universe film, it was reported that more than 4 million signatures have been collected.