Among them are the resigned MP Paula Yacoubian (civil society), Najat Saliba (civil society), former minister and MP Enaya Ezzedine (Amal Movement), MP Strida Geagea (Lebanese Forces), human rights and civil movement activist Dr. Halima Kaakour (civil society), and Nada Boustani ( Free Patriotic Movement) and Ghada Ayoub (Lebanese Forces).

According to the preliminary results, there are 7 women who are expected to reach the parliamentary seats, but the official results showed the victory of 3 women within the constituencies whose results were announced by the Minister of Interior on Monday, pending the completion of the official final counting process.

While women occupied the front lines in the popular October movement in 2017 in the Lebanese arenas, an obvious question jumps to the fore: What is the role of women in change and in the new Lebanese parliament?

Lebanese women formed a cornerstone of the popular movement in 2019 and the civil activism that followed. Many women played leading roles in management, organization and advocacy, and women collectively formed an exceptional case in marches and demonstrations.

Commenting on the preliminary results of the entry of women without political inheritance into parliament, the international advisor on gender issues and women’s affairs in Lebanon, Randa Yasser, told Sky News Arabia that “the group that won the preliminary results, most of them represent civil society and independents. 3 women out of 7, which led to an increase in the presence of women in Parliament from 3.1 percent to 5.4 percent.

And Yasir continued that despite “the political challenges (strong lists of politicians), the women Halima Kaqour, Najat Aoun and Paula Yacoubian were able to extract their parliamentary seats (preliminary results) in light of an unjust law that the former parliamentarians refused to amend and the inclusion of the interim quota (the binding parliamentary quota for women).” .

She added, “Although the candidacy of women is voluntary within a number of political parties, the law needs many amendments to be a true reflection of the wishes of the Lebanese men and women.”

Yasir regretted that “Lebanon remains at the last rank in terms of women’s parliamentary representation in the world, as the 5.4 percent does not reflect the true strength of Lebanese women and their ability to work in politics, especially after the arrival of 110 women in the multiple electoral lists.”

She concluded by saying: “We place our hopes on the male and female parliamentarians who believe in the concepts of equality, especially representatives of civil society, independents and some partisans towards the transgression of unjust laws and the achievement of equality at the level of all public policies and laws so that Lebanon restores its health, economic, social and legal health.”

In turn, Carmen Zgheib, head of the Lebanese Federation of International Business and Professional Women, said, “Women’s participation in this issue is very good, especially since the winners came with their efforts and broke the saying that the Lebanese woman enters parliament in her black dress because she inherited the seat from her deceased husband.”

She said: “Quality today is the advantage of these women who have distinguished experiences and activities, and can best represent Lebanese women in Parliament.”

The total number of candidates reached 1043, including 155 female candidates, which constitutes 15 percent of the total number of candidates.