The Greek Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Athens Serhiy Shutenko after the military killed two Greeks in the village of Granitnoe. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

The ministry noted the particular concern of the country and the need to protect the Greek community, which has already suffered in the conflict. Greece also demanded a full investigation into the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

“The Ambassador of Ukraine expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, noting that there was no political or ethnic motive and that the incident is a crime of common criminal law,” the Foreign Ministry said.

On February 14, the Greek Foreign Ministry reported that two Greeks were killed by the Ukrainian military in the village of Granitnoye, near the line of contact in Donbass. There was a dispute between the parties to the conflict “over an insignificant matter.” The ministry added that Dendias requested a telephone conversation with Kuleba.