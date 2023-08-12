Ambassador Antonov: US failed to bring down the Russian economy with new sanctions

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the next wave of US sanctions against Russia speaks of the failed restrictive policy of the United States and the White House’s attempts to smooth out the growing dissatisfaction with this within their own country. The diplomat’s comment was published in Telegram channel Russian diplomatic mission.

“Even local Russophobes are extremely clear that it was not possible to bring down our economy and undermine the technological sovereignty of Russia,” he stressed.

According to Antonov, this was confirmed, among other things, by specialists from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

At the end of July, Anatoly Antonov said that the continuation of the supply of American weapons to Ukraine is beyond morality and common sense. According to him, the actions of the United States “will turn into the ruins of cities and fields littered with unexploded ordnance, crippled lives.”

Antonov also accused Washington of sponsoring the “terrorist plans” of the Ukrainian side, to which he, in particular, attributed the attacks on the Crimean bridge.