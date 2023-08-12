Lawyer for the former general director of the PRF said he had no interest in the accusation; “He is a national hero,” he declared.

Lawyer Eduardo Nostrami, who defends the former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques said on Thursday (10.Aug.2023) that Silvinei has no interest in awarding a plea bargain. Although authorities have not offered a deal, Nostrami stated that the former agent “Never” would accept. “Award-winning delation is for criminals. He is a good person, a national hero.”, said the lawyer in front of the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in Brasília. Silvinei was arrested preventively on the 4th (9.Aug) in investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections. In addition, the PF alleged a risk of interference by the former director general in the investigations.