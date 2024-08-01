Hertz’s new Italian headquarters is more modern and sustainable. The American brand’s branch in our country has inaugurated its new headquarters in Rome where attention will be paid to environmental impact, with an efficient and LEED-certified building. The move also coincides with the entry of new BMW models into the rental range.

The new sustainable headquarters

The new Hertz residence is located in the strategic EUR district, full of greenery and well connected to the rest of the city also by an efficient TPL that allows the company population to easily reach the headquarters also by surface transport and by the B metro. In a recently renovated building, Hertz Italia establishes its new headquarters in which the attention to sustainability is applied in an even more complete manner thanks to the choice of solutions and materials used to maximize energy efficiency and the ecological footprint. The new headquarters is in fact LEED certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), an American system that through specific protocols, classifies buildings according to the most careful eco-sustainability standards and certifies them.

Hertz Italia’s comment

“For Hertz, sustainability is a central theme that is part of our company’s strategic plans and all teams are called upon to make their contribution to raise standards in the various countries and consolidate the company’s leadership role as a promoter of sustainability. – explained Massimiliano Archiapatti, CEO of Hertz Italia and Vice President Operations Europe – For us, the theme of eco-sustainability represents an intrinsic value of our business and we are not satisfied with applying it only to our fleet and services. All actions involving the Hertz team are aimed at contributing to the company’s eco-sustainability project. This was the element that guided the search for the new headquarters and I am very proud that after a careful selection we were able to identify the solution suited to our needs and our image. A few days ago we moved our offices to the new building, a building completely renovated according to specific energy-environmental sustainability requirements required by the LEED® protocol. The set of evidence demonstrating the project’s compliance with these guidelines, after being subjected to a detailed review process, led to certification by the relevant body. With this choice we are even more consistent with our guidelines and company policies and we are convinced that the new Hertz home will be able to bring important benefits to the entire company population.”