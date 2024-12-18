And more steps in the project to expand the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in Aragon with the opening of the information and public participation process of the General Interest Plan of Aragon “Expansion of the AWS Region in Aragon” with in which new data has come to light on the impact that this investment of 15.7 billion euros will have for the next ten years, covering the period 2024-2033.

An investment that was initially estimated to have an impact on Spain’s total GDP of 21.6 billion euros until 2033 of which, initially, it was contemplated that Aragón raised 12.8 billion of euros. However, the documents, now made public, reflect that, Finally, this contribution to the GDP of the Aragonese community will be 12.9 billion of euros.

This estimate is based on internal data, in accordance with the input-output model and statistical data from the National Statistics Institute. The result is this contribution that captures the added value of AWS to the IT sector in Spain and Aragon, as well as its direct, indirect and induced effects of the technology company’s purchases in the supply chain of Spanish data centers. .

This will not be the only economic impact. In socio-labor matters, the document confirms that the AWS investment will support an annual average of more than 17,500 full-time jobs throughout the country until 2033. Of these, approximately 6,800 jobs will be in Aragón.

Currently, the AWS region in Aragon is located in the municipalities of Villanueva de Gállego, Huesca and El Burgo de Ebro, totaling 42.8 hectares. The expansion will include these same towns, in addition to Huesca, Zaragoza and La Sotonera, with an area of ​​around 399.6 hectares.

The investment, contributed 100% by AWScontemplate a budget, within availability zonesof 128,563,046.00 euros for the construction works of the industrial building and urbanization of the plots and 16,548,482.00 euros for substations in Villanueva de Gállego I, with a total of 145,111,528.00 euros, while in Villanueva de Gállego II these figures stand at 467,237,487.00 euros and 39,486,825.00 euros, respectively, adding up to a total of 506,724,312.00 euros.

For its part, the works budget for Huesca amounts to 371,673,718.00 euros and 48,820,134.50 euros for the substations – a total of 420,493,852.50 euros -, and in Zaragoza they rise to 530,109,775.00 euros in works and 53,716,899.50 euros in substations (total of 583,826,674.50 euros). In the case of El Burgo de Ebro, a budget of 305,218,333.00 has been established for works and 42,404,556.16 euros for the substations, with a global amount of 347,622,889.16 euros. The total thus rises to 2,003,779,256.16 euros.

To these quantities it is possible to add the budget for works abroadwhich amounts to a total of 113,050,049.28 euros. Within this amount, the exterior urbanization works of the plots are included (17,129,891.81 euros); the electrical energy network lines (44,684,956.50 euros), the electrical network for the measurement centers (5,626,872.00 euros), the water infrastructure (43,158,098.36 euros) and the fiber infrastructure ( 2,450,230.61 euros). All this adds up to 113,050,049.28 euros in concept of material execution of works outside the activity area.

According to the documentation, the general costs of the investment They amount to 211,682,930.54 euros, this amount comprising 10% of technical, legal, notary, processing and license fees, among other items, plus 21,168,293.05 euros for 1% of general expenses.

In addition, the company must pay 2,072,836.22 euros for the sanitation fee and 214,758.00 euros for the maintenance of urbanization works, as well as 522,777.82 euros per year for the Economic Activities Tax (IAE) and 226,884.14 euros for the Real Estate Tax (IBI).

Amazon Web Services will also pay taxes for the Corporate Tax and the workers will do it in the Income Taxapart from the VAT for the acquisition of goods and services for the construction of data centers.

The billing of the AWS segment grew 13% year-on-year globally, reaching $90.8 billion. The company declared profits of $24.6 billion last year compared to $22.8 billion in 2022.

In the first quarter of this year, its turnover increased by 17% year-on-yearamounting to 25,000 million dollars, with operating profits of 9,400 million dollars. This figure is higher than the $5.1 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2023.