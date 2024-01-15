Switzerland has long stated its position on the topic of the Ukrainian conflict; everyone has already said that its solution is impossible without Russia. Political scientist, general director of the Center for Political Information Alexey Mukhin told Izvestia on January 15.

“Everyone who meets with Ukrainian actors, who are pushing their so-called “peace formula” everywhere, which is actually a formula for war, every time they say publicly or behind the scenes that nothing will work out without Russia. But no, stubborn Ukrainians are trying to push the agenda. But once again nothing worked out,” the politician said.

According to Mukhin, Switzerland’s position on the Ukrainian conflict has long been known.

“Western actors have been telling Ukrainians for a year now that they need to look for political ways to resolve this conflict, <...> so these are not changes. This is the position of the Swiss authorities,” the politician concluded.

Against the backdrop of recent events in Davos, experts note that Kiev and the West are unable to attract new allies, at least because the one-sided solution proposed by Ukraine is more of a farce performed by a political puppet, political scientists Vasily Koltashov and Andrey Koshkin said in an interview with Izvestia.

Earlier, on January 14, Kiev expressed dissatisfaction with the proposals in Davos for immediate negotiations with the Russian Federation. The head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, emphasized that there cannot be a consensus among the participants, but it is important that representatives of all countries that discussed the situation before previously agreed on the “main principles.” According to him, negotiations were previously held in the Minsk and Normandy formats, but they were unsuccessful. Now, as the head of Zelensky’s office noted, Kyiv does not agree to freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation and hopes for help from Western allies.

The press conference took place a day before the start of the World Economic Forum 2024 (WEF) in Davos, which will last until January 19. During the event, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Russia should take part in the discussion of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.