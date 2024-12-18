Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas attended the school function of their two children, Martín (10) and Lucas (8), in harmony. despite being separated since 2021.

The photos of their friendly meeting are published by the magazine Weekwhich shows them alone, dressed in dark and chatting at some point when leaving school. The two leave together in his car.

Iker and Sara broke up after serious health problems for both of them. He suffered a heart attack, which kept him away from football, and she had cancer that has forced her to have surgery on several occasions.

“Both Iker and I feel enormously proud of the family we are and of having been able to share a love that has filled us with happiness. Our love as a couple takes different paths, but not distant ones, since we will continue together in the wonderful task of continuing to be dedicated parents, as we have done until now“, they explained in the statement with which they announced their separation.

“Our priority is, from love and commitment, to share the well-being and the education of our children and protecting them so that they grow in a stable and healthy environment,” they later said online.

Currently, Sara is dating the musician Nacho Taboadaalthough photos of both have not been seen for days. Iker maintains a beautiful friendship with the former miss María José Suárez, which, according to them, has not gone any further.