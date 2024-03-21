Wednesday, March 20, 2024



| Updated 03/21/2024 08:34h.















On March 20, the Amazon Spring Sale Party where you can find a selection of the most delicious offers on beauty products. The best discounts will be available on the Amazon portal from Wednesday, March 20 to Monday, March 25. A few days with crazy prices so that, in addition to saving, you can get that straightening brush you wanted or completely renew your makeup set in the face of the new trends for this spring 2024.

Remember that if you are already an Amazon Prime member, you will have access to all the discounts such as, for example, WOW offers where you can find great discounts on top brands. They are renewed every day so be very attentive because this Amazon Spring promises great discounts on brands like Philips or Braun and many more.

Also, if you are on your way to work or have a tight schedule, I recommend that you use the Amazon application by clicking See this offer to receive a notification at the same time it is available. You can also use your wish list or create alerts on the event page so you don't miss anything.

Likewise, I invite you to take a look at my selection that, in addition to being updated with the best offers of these days of spring madness from Amazon, will have the most interesting discounts on beauty and personal care products .

Check it out and receive your beauty items fast and free with Amazon Prime!

NYX Profesional Makeup Setting Spray







You will be able to set your makeup for a few extra hours with this NYX setting spray that continues to cause a sensation on Amazon. With a total of more than 100,000 sales, it has a 26% discount that leaves it at a price of €6.99.

Eau de toilette for men by Calvin Klein CKIN2U







A fresh and penetrating aroma to make it clear that spring has arrived with this perfume from the prestigious Calvin Klein brand. A spark of spontaneity to your routine with notes of fresh musk and lime. Its price is €18.14 thanks to the 68% discount during this Amazon Spring.

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush







In just one minute and with a simple pass, remove 99.5% of the sweat, grease and makeup residue left on your skin after your daily routine thanks to this electric cleansing brush with silicone filaments. You just have to give yourself a massage with it to notice your skin fresher and cleaner every day. An essential part of your facial routine a 50% discount and that leaves it at a price of €118.99.

Nicwell Professional Oral Irrigator







This portable oral irrigator, which has 5 nozzles and 4 modes, is one of the best sellers on Amazon in recent months and, to top it off, it has a 30% off. This flash offer, which leaves it at a price of €32.29it can be a great opportunity to improve the condition of your gums and teeth without having to leave home.

L'oréal paris revitalift laser anti-aging day cream







And to complete your daily beauty routine, I leave you here this easy day cream with which, thanks to its triple action, you will delay the signs of aging while hydrating your skin. You will achieve a more uniform skin tone a price of €14 thanks to the 39% discount of this Amazon Spring Sale Festival.

L'Oreal Men Expert Moisturizing and Energizing Eye Cream







L'Oreal's line of products designed for them is committed to this gel in roll-on format, which in addition to being very easy to apply will eliminate the tired or fatigued look typical of our daily routine. It will eliminate bags and dark circles, improving your appearance naturally for a price of €7.48 thanks to the 38% discount.

Remington PROLuce Hair Dryer







With 2 speeds that you can regulate in three temperature positions to dry your hair without damaging it, this model from the Remington brand is positioned as one of the great beauty offers of this Amazon Spring with a 53% discount. In addition, having ionic technology prevents frizz by up to 90%. Its current price is €34.99.

REAL TECHNIQUES Complete Brush Kit







Dare to achieve professional results when doing your makeup with this most complete kit. It includes four brushes and a sponge so you can perfectly spread any cosmetic product. This leading brand in makeup brushes It has a 42% discount and a price of €12.73.

Maybelline New York Vinyl Effect Lipstick







Also with 42% discount You have this lipstick with a vegan formula that will give color and shine to your lips in a single swipe. With long-lasting effect and vinyl effect, it is now priced at €7.49.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Liquid Foundation







Save more than €7 on your purchase of this professional makeup ideal for all skin types during the Amazon Spring Sale Festival and take advantage of its 42% discount. With a duration of up to 32 hours and available in various shades, it is priced at €10.39.

Philips Series 7000 Body Shaver







With the best shaving and body trimming technology guaranteed by a great brand like Philips, you have this shaver capable of easily adapting to the entire contour of your body so that you can achieve a spectacular result in a single pass. And now the best: It has a 42% discount and leaves it at the price of €52.24.

Remington ProLuxe Hair Straightener







This model has a 61% discount so you can look great in a matter of minutes for €39.99. With ceramic plates for total hair protection and 9 temperature levels so you can easily regulate it, this hair straightener can become your best ally so that, in addition to saving money, you save time every day.

Philips Lumea Pulsed Light Epilator







Ready to show off your palm without having to go to a beauty center with the most desired pulsed light epilator of the moment. With its SenseIQ technology, it will detect your skin tone to adjust to your needs. A quick treatment with which, through session after session, you will achieve hair-free skin. And be careful! That It is now for €349.99 for the 40% discount on this Amazon Spring.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara







Give the desired volume and length to your eyelashes with this waterproof mascara. Show off lashes in style and discover why it is the best-selling mascara on Amazon. But there is more! Because if you buy it now during the Amazon Spring Sale Festival You will get it for €5.94, thanks to its 45% discount.

ghd glide straightening brush







With a 31% discount and a price of €115.99, Only during this Amazon Spring, you will be able to experience for yourself all the advantages of styling your hair in a matter of minutes every day. A very natural look with a perfect finish thanks to ionic technology. You will forget about pulling!

L'Oreal Paris Eye Serum







Fill wrinkles and correct dark circles with this L'Oreal Paris serum that continues to break sales records. And, in addition to being Amazon's option and having more than 2,000 sales in this last month, it has now a 40% discount during the Amazon Offer Festival that leaves it at a price of €14.39.

TOMMY GIRL cologne water







Celebrate spring with this Tommy Hilfiger cologne for girls that has fruity and floral notes such as bergamot and jasmine, to give off a pleasant and fresh aroma. You will feel like taking a trip to Route 66 and returning to those dreamed 90s for €30.77. Take advantage of their 62% discount!

Philips OneBlade Beard Trimmer







At the price of €34.99 you can buy this professional beard trimmer thanks to the 44% discount available on Amazon. This shaver can be used on both the body and face and, thanks to its OneBlade technology, gives you a perfect finish in a matter of minutes. Get precise edges while protecting your skin as much as possible and charge it comfortably with its USB cable. You won't be able to live without it!

Cosrx Vegan Snail Slime Cream







Take care of your skin with this completely natural cream capable of repairing the skin and restoring its elasticity, firmness and shine. Hydrate yourself every day and see first-hand why it is one of the best-selling beauty and personal care products on Amazon. It has 57% which leaves it at a price of €13.90.

Pack of 2 Oral-B Pro Series 3 electric toothbrushes







It's the moment! Renew your old toothbrush and for a price of €69.95 with this pack of 2 Oral-B Pro Series 3 electric toothbrushes. It's not every day you see a 46% discount in one of the star products of the Amazon Offer Festival. You will remove 100% plaque easily, achieving that deep cleaning that you want to show off the perfect smile. And with this price how not to do it!