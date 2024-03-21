Secretary of State says he hopes that the nations of the UN Security Council approve the text; country vetoed previous resolutions

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Wednesday (20 March 2024) that the country presented a resolution to the UN Security Council (United Nations) calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. According to him, the request is linked to the release of hostages under the power of Hamas.

“We sincerely hope that countries will support this. I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal. But, of course, we support Israel and its right to defend itself,” Blinken said in an interview in Saudi Arabia, as per transcription released by the US government.

The US supports Israel and has already vetoed resolutions presented at the UN Security Council that called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Among them, one from Brazil.

The country, however, has been changing its discourse in the face of the escalation of the conflict and Israel's decision to attack Rafah, a city in the south of the Gaza Strip that became a shelter for Palestinians who fled the war. On March 15, Israel announced that it had approved the plan to join Rafah.

US President Joe Biden said on March 9 that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “harming more than helping” his country with its position in relation to the Gaza Strip. However, he denied cutting military aid to the country.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday (18 March). The last contact between the two was on February 15th. According to the White House, Biden said that Hamas must be defeated in the Gaza Strip. But, at the same time, the civilian population must be protected and facilitate “safe and unhindered provision of assistance” throughout the region.

The North American president stated that the 2 countries agreed for their representatives to meet, “shortly”, in Washington DC (USA) for “exchange views and discuss alternative approaches that would target key Hamas elements and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground operation in Rafah”.

In the interview on Wednesday (20 March), Blinken said that a ceasefire with the release of hostages “It's urgent right now”. He claimed to be “It is imperative that civilians who are in danger and who suffer so terribly” are protected and receive humanitarian assistance.

“We have been leading the effort to do this, to achieve more, to get more to the people who need it. We're pushing this as hard as we can”, he declared.

