Testicular cancer diagnosed to Ivorian striker Sébastien Haller shortly after signing the contract with Borussia Dortmund proved to be malignant. This was announced today by the Bundesliga club. This means that Haller, 28, will have to undergo chemotherapy. However, according to Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl, the striker’s chances of recovery are “very good”. Haller, who Dortmund bought from Ajax for € 30m to replace Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who has signed for Manchester City, will miss several months of the season starting now. The club is already looking for a replacement.

“Sébastien will now receive the best possible treatment,” said Kehl the day after beating Germany’s third-tier 1860 Munich club in the first round of the German Cup 3-0. “We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism, and our thoughts are with him at this difficult time,” said Kehl.