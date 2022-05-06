The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Honor 50 5G smartphone, in the 6 + 128 GB model. The reported discount is € 241.60, or 46%.

The full price indicated by Amazon for the Honor 50 5G smartphone is € 529.90. In fact, in recent months the actual price was often lower, on average just under € 400. The current price is an all-time low. In addition, this model is often not available on Amazon, so if you are interested it is worth taking advantage of the opportunity. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Honor 50 5G offers a 6.57-inch OLED display with 75 ° curved edges. The refresh rate is 120Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera, a 2MP micro camera, a 2MP bokeh camera with full focus and a front camera 32 MP. The battery is 4300 mAh and has SuperCharge: in 20 minutes it charges from 1% up to 70%.

Honor 50 5G smartphone

